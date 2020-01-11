Short Interest in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Grows By 56.8%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ PTI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 142,958 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

