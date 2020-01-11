Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,100 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the December 15th total of 537,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,242,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,637,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Axis Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,331,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,652,000 after purchasing an additional 812,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axis Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,344 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,706,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after purchasing an additional 608,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,036,000 after purchasing an additional 249,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

