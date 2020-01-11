Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Expands By 58.2%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.20. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

