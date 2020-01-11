Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Up 59.1% in December

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the December 15th total of 303,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,111,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 5.34% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

RGLS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.