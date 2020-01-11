Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Genpact has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genpact by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on G. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

