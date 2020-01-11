Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.98.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $109,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,748,000 after buying an additional 721,914 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,550,000 after buying an additional 554,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,919,000 after buying an additional 363,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after buying an additional 308,766 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Saratoga Investment Corp Short Interest Up 55.2% in December
Saratoga Investment Corp Short Interest Up 55.2% in December
Short Interest in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc Grows By 56.8%
Short Interest in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc Grows By 56.8%
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Short Interest Update
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Short Interest Update
Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. Expands By 58.2%
Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. Expands By 58.2%
Regulus Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Up 59.1% in December
Regulus Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Up 59.1% in December
Genpact Limited Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Genpact Limited Sees Large Growth in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report