Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Update

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.98.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $109,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,748,000 after buying an additional 721,914 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,550,000 after buying an additional 554,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,919,000 after buying an additional 363,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after buying an additional 308,766 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

