KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,500 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the December 15th total of 223,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,502,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,270,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 694,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 175,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

KB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE KB opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

