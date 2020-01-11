BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BANF. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

