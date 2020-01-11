Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.40.

BIIB opened at $296.51 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

