Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $66,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.