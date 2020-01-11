Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

