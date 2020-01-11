Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $251,182.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $904,262. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 81.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

