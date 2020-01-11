The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CG. UBS Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

CG stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 597.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

