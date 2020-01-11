Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GGAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

GGAL opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

