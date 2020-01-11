Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $818.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $408,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

