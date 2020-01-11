Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.78.

Hub Group stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 195,468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 748,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

