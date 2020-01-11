BidaskClub Downgrades Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 70,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

