BidaskClub Downgrades Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 70,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Analyst Recommendations for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BancFirst Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
BancFirst Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Biogen Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Biogen Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Cathay General Bancorp Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Cathay General Bancorp Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Centennial Resource Development Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Centennial Resource Development Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Franklin Electric Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Franklin Electric Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
The Carlyle Group Downgraded by BidaskClub
The Carlyle Group Downgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report