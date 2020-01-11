Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

