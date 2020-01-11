Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 50,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

