BidaskClub Lowers Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $881.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661. Company insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

