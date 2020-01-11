Zacks: Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.39%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $211,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

