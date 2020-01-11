Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce $153.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.00 million. Landec posted sales of $155.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $604.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.07 million to $611.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $629.38 million, with estimates ranging from $619.16 million to $643.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In other Landec news, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,100 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 5,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $242,226. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Boston Partners grew its position in Landec by 1,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 842,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Landec by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 407,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,927 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 397,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 125,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

