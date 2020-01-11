$820.65 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to report $820.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.00 million and the highest is $842.60 million. Transocean reported sales of $748.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

RIG stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 18.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

