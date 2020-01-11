$166.79 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $166.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.06 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $134.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $645.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $648.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $711.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Cfra downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,366,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,672,000 after buying an additional 2,382,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after buying an additional 316,440 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,092,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,417,000 after buying an additional 784,976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $80,499,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 376.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,786,000 after buying an additional 1,719,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.