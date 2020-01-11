Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce $126.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $133.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $516.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $517.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $505.20 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $511.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

HOPE stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.