Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Banner alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Banner by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Banner by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banner by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 8.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. Banner has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.