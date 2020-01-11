AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,365,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,341,000 after acquiring an additional 653,885 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 38.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 114,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

