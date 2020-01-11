Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 77.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% in the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 81,683 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.