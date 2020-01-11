Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $18.40 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,246 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NYSE:BRO opened at $40.40 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

