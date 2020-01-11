Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 6,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300 over the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $135.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average is $136.80. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

