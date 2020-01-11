Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.44 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.