Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 34,711 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 57.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRVL opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRVL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $156,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,763,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,719,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,355. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

