Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth $874,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Argus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

