Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Vascular Biogenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.38.

VBLT opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Vascular Biogenics worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

