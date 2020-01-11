Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UNAM opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. Unico American has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

