Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

ARLP opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 281,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,371,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

