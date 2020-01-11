Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 3,914 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 15,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $7,925,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.18.

F5 Networks stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

