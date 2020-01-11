ValuEngine Downgrades TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TMSR stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. TMSR has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

In other news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,267,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

