Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 45.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Masimo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average of $151.63. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $165.17.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.75.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.