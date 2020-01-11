ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $257.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ACNB by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACNB by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ACNB by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in ACNB by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ACNB by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

