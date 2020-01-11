ValuEngine Lowers Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of RCII opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 109.43%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,943,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 98.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after buying an additional 682,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after buying an additional 615,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 146.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 251,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.7% during the second quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 989,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 249,611 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

