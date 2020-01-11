Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

