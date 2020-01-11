Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Lowers Rent-A-Center to Strong Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Rent-A-Center to Strong Sell
Primoris Services Upgraded at ValuEngine
Primoris Services Upgraded at ValuEngine
Select Medical Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Select Medical Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Saia Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Saia Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Socket Mobile Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Socket Mobile Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Social Reality Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine
Social Reality Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report