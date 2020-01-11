Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Select Medical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Select Medical stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,439.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,352,661.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 36.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

