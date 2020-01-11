Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Saia stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.08. Saia has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.97 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after purchasing an additional 325,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

