Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.58.
Saia stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.08. Saia has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $107.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after purchasing an additional 325,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
