Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SCKT stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.