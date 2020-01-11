Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SRAX opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Social Reality has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 618.32% and a negative return on equity of 227.60%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Social Reality by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Social Reality by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Social Reality in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

