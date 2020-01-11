Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Earns Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STCK. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 276.75 ($3.64).

Shares of STCK opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.47. Stock Spirits Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 241 ($3.17).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Stock Spirits Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bo?kov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Pra?ská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

