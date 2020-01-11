JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,260

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STJ. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,253 ($16.48) to GBX 1,322 ($17.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,174.56 ($15.45).

STJ opened at GBX 1,139 ($14.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,044.21. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

