Spectris (LON:SXS) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Bank of America currently has GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,760 ($36.31).

SXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Spectris to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spectris to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,639.09 ($34.72).

Get Spectris alerts:

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,804 ($36.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,856.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,598.87.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.