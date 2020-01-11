Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 80 ($1.05). Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLW. Investec cut Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tullow Oil to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 249 ($3.28) in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Panmure Gordon reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 102.64 ($1.35).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The stock has a market cap of $830.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

